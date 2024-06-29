In 2024 Prevail Electric Finesse or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Finesse Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Finesse up to 110 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Finesse vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Finesse
|Smak
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 99,999
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|110 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.