In 2026 Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Finesse [2021-2024] up to 110 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Finesse [2021-2024] vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Finesse [2021-2024]
|Rv400
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 99,999
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|3 Hours 30 Minutes