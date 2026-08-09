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Prevail Electric Elite vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Elite vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite Yzf r15 v3
BrandPrevail ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range220 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time8 Hrs.-

Filters
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Prevail Electric Elite Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Kerb Weight
80 kg142 kg
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
220 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
High-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hubDeltabox
Front Suspension
Hydraulic dampingTelescopic Fork
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Gradeability
30 degree-
Additional Features
Swappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child LockAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Display
LCD Digital screenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,57510,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8923,919

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