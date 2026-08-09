In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Elite vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-