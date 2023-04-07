In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Elite vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|R15s
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.54 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-