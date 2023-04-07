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Prevail Electric Elite vs Yamaha R15S

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Elite vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite R15s
BrandPrevail ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Range220 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time8 Hrs.-

Filters
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Kerb Weight
80 kg142 kg
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
220 km506 km
Max Speed
80 kmph144 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
High-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hub-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic dampingTelescopic Fork
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Gradeability
30 degree-
Additional Features
Swappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child LockAuxiliary light, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Inner Tube - 41.0 mm
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Display
LCD Digital screenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,82,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,53,892
RTO
013,811
Insurance
4,57514,368
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8923,913

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