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Prevail Electric Elite vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Elite vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite Fz-x
BrandPrevail ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range220 km/charge-
Mileage-55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time8 Hrs.-

Filters
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Prevail Electric Elite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Kerb Weight
80 kg139 kg
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
220 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph96 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
High-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hub-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic dampingTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Gradeability
30 degree-
Additional Features
Swappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child LockYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Display
LCD Digital screenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,19,194
RTO
011,036
Insurance
4,5759,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8922,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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