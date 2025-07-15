In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Elite vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Fz-x
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-