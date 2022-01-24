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Prevail Electric Elite vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Elite vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite Fzs 25
BrandPrevail ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range220 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time8 Hrs.-

Filters
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Kerb Weight
80 kg154 kg
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
220 km
Max Speed
80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
High-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hubDiamond
Front Suspension
Hydraulic dampingTelescopic Fork
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Gradeability
30 degree-
Additional Features
Swappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Display
LCD Digital screenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,57510,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8923,546

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