In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Elite vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Fzs fi v4
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-