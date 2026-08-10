In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours.
Elite vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Gt5
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|100-150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|3-4 Hours