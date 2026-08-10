In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Elite vs ZX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Zx 125
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-