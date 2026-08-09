In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Elite vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-