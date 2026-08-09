In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Elite vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-