Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesElite vs Elegante 150

Prevail Electric Elite vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2024 Prevail Electric Elite or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,5757,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8923,361

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ford said it will replace the battery packs in the 18 vehicles but said it is not aware of any fires or any injuries related to the recall
    Ford set to resume F-150 Lightning production next week: Report
    11 Mar 2023
    File photo: A charging handle recharges a Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle (EV) parked at an EV charging station inside a parking garage owned by the City of Baltimore in Maryland.
    Not every EV in US qualifies for discounts now as new tax credit rule kick in
    2 Jan 2024
    The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
    BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
    18 May 2023
    File photo of Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.
    Ford to build multi-crore electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in US
    19 Jun 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    Ford will offer a hybrid version of the F-150. An electric model is expected within two years.
    First Look: 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck with familiar look, new technology
    26 Jun 2020
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    View all
     