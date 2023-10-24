Saved Articles

Prevail Electric Elite vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Prevail Electric Elite or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,99995,219
RTO
07,617
Insurance
4,5756,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8922,351

