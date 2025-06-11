In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Elite vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|197.75 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-