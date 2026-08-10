In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Elite vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-