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Prevail Electric Elite vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Elite vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite Apache rtr 180
BrandPrevail ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range220 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-177.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time8 Hrs.-

Filters
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Prevail Electric Elite Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Kerb Weight
80 kg140 kg
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
220 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph113 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
High-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hubDouble Cradle Synchro STIFF
Front Suspension
Hydraulic dampingTelescopic Forks
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Gradeability
30 degree-
Additional Features
Swappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child LockMuffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Display
LCD Digital screenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,24,890
RTO
09,991
Insurance
4,57511,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8923,151
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr180limited-edition & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

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