In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Elite vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-