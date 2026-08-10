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Prevail Electric Elite vs Tunwal TEM G33

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Elite vs TEM G33 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite Tem g33
BrandPrevail ElectricTunwal
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 92,000
Range220 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.2 kWh
Charging Time8 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
TEM G33
Tunwal TEM G33
STD
₹92,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12Tyre Size
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyWheels Type
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
220 km75-120 km
Max Speed
80 kmph55 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticTransmission
Starting
Push Button StartStarting
Motor Power
1000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
High-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hub-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic damping-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSeat Type
Gradeability
30 degree-
Additional Features
Swappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Display
LCD Digital screen-
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Tail Light
LEDTail Light
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDTurn Signal Lamp
Headlight
LEDHeadlight
Battery Type
Lithium-ionBattery Type
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,57492,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,99992,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,5750
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8921,977

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