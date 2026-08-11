Elite vs T 133 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite T 133 Brand Prevail Electric Tunwal Price ₹ 1.3 Lakhs ₹ 1 Lakhs Range 220 km/charge 75-120 km/charge Battery Capacity - 1.56 kWh Charging Time 8 Hrs. 4-7 Hrs.

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.