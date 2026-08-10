In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Tunwal Storm Advance 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm Advance 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the Storm Advance 2 has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge.
Elite vs Storm Advance 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Storm advance 2
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|50-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|4-5 Hours