In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Tunwal Roma S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the Roma S has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Elite vs Roma S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Roma s
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|220 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|4-7 Hours