Elite vs Friend Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite Friend Brand Prevail Electric Trinity Motors Price ₹ 1.3 Lakhs ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Range 220 km/charge 75 km/charge Battery Capacity - 48 V Charging Time 8 Hrs. 3-5 Hrs.

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.