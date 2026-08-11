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Prevail Electric Elite vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Elite vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite Friend
BrandPrevail ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range220 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity-48 V
Charging Time8 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
220 km75 km
Max Speed
80 kmph72 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1000 W1.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
High-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hub-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic damping-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Gradeability
30 degree-
Additional Features
Swappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Display
LCD Digital screenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,5754,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8922,328

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