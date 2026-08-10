In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Elite vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Dost
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.