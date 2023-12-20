In 2024 Prevail Electric Elite or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Prevail Electric Elite or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours.
Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less