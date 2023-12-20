Saved Articles

Prevail Electric Elite vs Suzuki Burgman Street

In 2024 Prevail Electric Elite or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,08,066
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,99994,000
RTO
07,520
Insurance
4,5756,546
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8922,322

