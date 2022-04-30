Saved Articles

Prevail Electric Elite vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Prevail Electric Elite or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,99986,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,5756,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8922,199

