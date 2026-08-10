In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Elite vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Buzz
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|220 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.16 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|5-6 Hrs.