In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Elite vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Smak
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|220 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|3-7 Hrs.