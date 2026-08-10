In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Seeka SBolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka SBolt Price starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the SBolt has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
Elite vs SBolt Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Sbolt
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.69 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|3-7 Hrs.