In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Elite vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41.55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349.34 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-