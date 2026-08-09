In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Elite vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-