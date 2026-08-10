In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Rowwet Rame choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the Rame has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Elite vs Rame Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Rame
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|3 Hours