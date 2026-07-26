hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesElite vs Indie

Prevail Electric Elite vs River Indie

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the Indie has a range of up to 163 km/charge.
Elite vs Indie Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite Indie
BrandPrevail ElectricRiver
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range220 km/charge163 km/charge
Battery Capacity-4 kWh
Charging Time8 Hrs.5 Hours

Filters
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12Front :-110/70-14 Rear :-120/70-14
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
220 km163 km
Max Speed
80 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1000 W6700 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
High-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hub-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic dampingTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Gradeability
30 degree18 Degree
Additional Features
Swappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock"Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Rush, Position Lamp, Hazard Light, Boot Light Swingarm - Dual sided - Aluminium alloy, Side stand motor cut-off, SafeGuards, Ingress Protection (Controller) - IP67, Glovebox - 12L, Accessory mounts - Yes (Grab Rail, Handlebar), Pannier Stay Both sides, Bag Hook, Foot-pegs - Aluminium alloy - Front & Rear, Reverse Parking Assist, Center Stand, Floorboard Size (Diagonally) - 20", Water wade - 300 mm, Pannier Mounts - 2"
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Display
LCD Digital screen6 inch (Enhanced Black Nematic)
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.5 Hours
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,54,893
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,45,999
RTO
01,565
Insurance
4,5757,329
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8923,329
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Very practical Rugged and unique design Smooth throttle calibration

Cons

Heavy handlebar in traffic Thud sound from the suspension

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

River currently only has the Indie electric scooter in its portfolio.
River Mobility rolls out 50,000th Indie scooter, retail network grows to 75 stores
26 Jul 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The River Indie Gen 3 has an eye-catching design and gets upgraded without a price hike.
River Indie Gen 3 launched: 5 things to know about the EV SUV of Scooters
2 Oct 2025
The Indie is one radical looking electric scooter that commands road presence on the Indian roads.
River Indie review: A different take on electric mobility
15 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers