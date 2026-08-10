In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge.
Elite vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Rv400 brz
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|80-150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.24 Kwh
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|3 Hours