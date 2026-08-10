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Prevail Electric Elite vs Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge.
Elite vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite Rv400 brz
BrandPrevail ElectricRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range220 km/charge80-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity-3.24 Kwh
Charging Time8 Hrs.3 Hours

Filters
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Prevail Electric Elite Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Kerb Weight
80 kg115 kg
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
220 km80-150 km
Max Speed
80 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1000 W3 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
High-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hub-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic dampingUpside Down Forks
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Gradeability
30 degree10.2 Degree
Additional Features
Swappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child LockReal time temperature, Battery level
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Display
LCD Digital screenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hrs.3 Hours
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,5741,35,542
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,29,950
RTO
00
Insurance
4,5755,592
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8922,913

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