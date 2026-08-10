In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Elite vs ETrance+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Etrance+
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 93,999
|Range
|220 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|3-4 Hours