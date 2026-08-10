Elite vs ETrance+ Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elite Etrance+ Brand Prevail Electric PURE EV Price ₹ 1.3 Lakhs ₹ 93,999 Range 220 km/charge 85 km/charge Battery Capacity - 1.8 kWh Charging Time 8 Hrs. 3-4 Hours

In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge.