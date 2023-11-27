In 2024 Prevail Electric Elite or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Prevail Electric Elite or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less