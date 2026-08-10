In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or PURE EV EcoDryft choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Elite up to 220 km/charge and the EcoDryft has a range of up to 106-171 km/charge.
Elite vs EcoDryft Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Ecodryft
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|106-171 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|3 Hours