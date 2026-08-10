In 2026 Polarity Smart Sport or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Sport up to 80 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Sport in 3 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Sport vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sport
|Shiga
|Brand
|Polarity Smart
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 40,000
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|80 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|40 V
|60 V
|Charging Time
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