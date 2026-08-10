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Polarity Smart Sport vs Warivo Motors Queen

In 2026 Polarity Smart Sport or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of Sport up to 80 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Sport in 3 colours.
Sport vs Queen Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport Queen
BrandPolarity SmartWarivo Motors
Price₹ 40,000₹ 46,800
Range80 km/charge95-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity40 V-
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Sport
Polarity Smart Sport
Sport S1K
₹40,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Queen
Warivo Motors Queen
STD
₹46,800*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Polarity Smart Sport Visual Comparison

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Specification
Kerb Weight
55 kg56 kg
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Fast Charger (Optional) - 2 Hours-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
40 V, 5 A-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,00046,800
Ex-Showroom Price
40,00046,800
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8591,005

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