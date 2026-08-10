In 2026 Polarity Smart Sport or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of Sport up to 80 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Sport in 3 colours.
Sport vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sport
|Queen
|Brand
|Polarity Smart
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 40,000
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|80 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|40 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.