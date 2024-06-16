HT Auto
In 2024 Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polarity Smart Sport up to 80 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours.
Polarity Smart Sport vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Polarity smart sport Nexa
BrandPolarity SmartWarivo Motors
Price₹ 40,000₹ 58,300
Range80 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Polarity Smart Sport
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport
Sport S1K
₹40,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Kerb Weight
55 kg67 kg
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Fast Charger (Optional) - 2 Hours-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
40 V, 5 A-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,00058,300
Ex-Showroom Price
40,00058,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8591,253

