In 2024 Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at 40,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VEV 01 Price starts at 32,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polarity Smart Sport up to 80 km/charge and the VEV 01 has a range of up to 75-80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours. Velev Motors offers the VEV 01 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less