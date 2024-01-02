Saved Articles

Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA

In 2024 Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the ...Read More

Polarity Smart Sport
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport
Sport S1K
₹40,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Ujaas eSpa LA
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA
eSpa LA 60V
₹42,924*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1000 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Range
80 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
45 kmph45 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,00048,174
Ex-Showroom Price
40,00048,174
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8591,035

    Latest News

    Petrol pumps in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab saw long queues on Tuesday as rush to fill up tanks fearing shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers against new Hit and Run accident law.
    Truck drivers’ protest trigger fuel shortage fear, people rush to buy petrol, diesel
    2 Jan 2024
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Two-wheeler and four wheeler owners throng to get their tank full amid fear of fuel shortage due to the strike called by the truck drivers against the new hit and run law. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
    New Hit and Run law to be revised: Centre steps back after truck drivers’ protest
    3 Jan 2024
    Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh.
    Hit and Run rule under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita: What is the new law and how it will affect you from 2024
    2 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
