In 2026 Polarity Smart Sport or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Sport up to 80 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Sport in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Sport vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sport
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Polarity Smart
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 40,000
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|80 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|40 V
|72 V
|Charging Time
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