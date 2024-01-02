In 2024 Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the
In 2024 Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at 40,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA Price starts at 34,880 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Polarity Smart Sport up to 80 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours.
Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo LA in 2 colours.
