Polarity Smart Sport or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at 40,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price starts at 49,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polarity Smart Sport up to 80 km/charge and the Sport 63 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 48V in 1 colour.