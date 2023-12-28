In 2024 Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at 40,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Price starts at 49,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polarity Smart Sport up to 80 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo M100 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M100 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less