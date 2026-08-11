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Polarity Smart Executive vs YUKIE Yuvee

In 2026 Polarity Smart Executive or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of Executive up to 80 km/charge and the Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
Executive vs Yuvee Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Executive Yuvee
BrandPolarity SmartYUKIE
Price₹ 38,000₹ 44,385
Range80 km/charge55-60 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.2 kWh-
Charging Time-8-10 Hours

Filters
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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Yuvee
YUKIE Yuvee
STD
₹44,385*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Polarity Smart Executive Visual Comparison

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Specification
Kerb Weight
55 kg-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
80 km55-60 km
Max Speed
40 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveHub motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
Yes-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
0.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,08244,385
Ex-Showroom Price
38,00044,385
RTO
00
Insurance
3,0820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
883954

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