In 2026 Polarity Smart Executive or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Executive up to 80 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Executive vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Executive
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Polarity Smart
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 38,000
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|80 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.2 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours