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Polarity Smart Executive vs Warivo Motors Queen

In 2026 Polarity Smart Executive or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of Executive up to 80 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.
Executive vs Queen Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Executive Queen
BrandPolarity SmartWarivo Motors
Price₹ 38,000₹ 46,800
Range80 km/charge95-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.2 kWh-
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Queen
Warivo Motors Queen
STD
₹46,800*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Polarity Smart Executive Visual Comparison

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Specification
Kerb Weight
55 kg56 kg
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
80 km95-100 km
Max Speed
40 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only,Remote Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain Drive-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
0.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,08246,800
Ex-Showroom Price
38,00046,800
RTO
00
Insurance
3,0820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8831,005

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