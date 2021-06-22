Saved Articles

Polarity Smart Executive vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

In 2024 Polarity Smart Executive or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1000 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub motorHub motor
Range
80 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
40 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,00031,880
Ex-Showroom Price
38,00031,880
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
816685

