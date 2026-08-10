In 2026 Polarity Smart Executive or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Executive up to 80 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Executive vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Executive
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Polarity Smart
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 38,000
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|80 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.2 kWh
|72 V
|Charging Time
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